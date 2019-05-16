Dirk Nowitzki Claims He’s Eaten Ice Cream Almost Daily Since Retiring

Getty Image

Future Hall of Fame inductees Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki both decided to call it quits at the end of this season, closing the book on two of the league’s most illustrious careers of the last two decades, which have incidentally intersected with one another in major ways over the years.

Now, the elder statesmen are free to enjoy the next stage of life in whatever they see fit, although “fit” might not be the optimal word here. For at least one of them, that will no longer include a slavish devotion to the strictly-regimented nutritional routines required to maintain an NBA physique.

In an appearance on a Dallas sports talk radio program this week, Dirk admitted that he’s been a little overindulgent since the season ended, treating himself to a daily dose of ice cream and avoiding the gym altogether.