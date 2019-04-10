Dirk Nowitzki Passed Michael Jordan To Become The Oldest NBA Player With A 30-Point Game

04.09.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

If Dirk Nowitzki’s playing career does indeed come to an end at the conclusion of the 2018-19 NBA season, he made sure to go out with a bang. The Dallas Mavericks honored Nowitzki on Tuesday night, which served as the penultimate game of the year and the final home game of the campaign. It was an emotional night, one which highlighted what Nowitzki meant to the team and the community in a myriad of ways.

But still, there was a basketball game to be played, and throughout the course of his brilliant, 21-year career in the league, Nowitzki has proven to be a master showman. That was once again the case in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, a game in which Nowitzki had his best game of the year.

Dirk went for 30 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes, going 11-for-31(!!!) from the field and 5-for-14 from three. He started things off with — what else? — a fadeaway mid-range jumper and did not look back from there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIMichael Jordan
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP