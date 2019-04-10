Getty Image

If Dirk Nowitzki’s playing career does indeed come to an end at the conclusion of the 2018-19 NBA season, he made sure to go out with a bang. The Dallas Mavericks honored Nowitzki on Tuesday night, which served as the penultimate game of the year and the final home game of the campaign. It was an emotional night, one which highlighted what Nowitzki meant to the team and the community in a myriad of ways.

But still, there was a basketball game to be played, and throughout the course of his brilliant, 21-year career in the league, Nowitzki has proven to be a master showman. That was once again the case in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, a game in which Nowitzki had his best game of the year.

Dirk went for 30 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes, going 11-for-31(!!!) from the field and 5-for-14 from three. He started things off with — what else? — a fadeaway mid-range jumper and did not look back from there.