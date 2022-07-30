donovan mitchell
Donovan Mitchell Got ‘Miami’ Chants From Heat Fans While Teaming With Bam Adebayo At The Miami Pro League

The New York Knicks have long been viewed as the frontrunners in a potential Donovan Mitchell trade with the Utah Jazz. But in the aftermath of a report by Shams Charania that things have reached an impasse in discussions between those two teams, the Jazz have apparently started calling other front offices to see what they can get.

One franchise that has been linked to Mitchell in the past is the Miami Heat, which always see their names pop up when superstars hit the trade market. Time will tell if they can make something happen, but at the very least, Heat fans let Mitchell know on Friday night that he’d be welcomed in South Beach with open arms.

Mitchell and Bam Adebayo teamed up and played at the Miami Pro League. At one point, a smile crossed Mitchell’s face as he shot a free throw due to a collection of Heat fans serenading him with a “Miami” chant.

Mitchell got the crowd on its feet during the game by getting the ball on the perimeter, blowing by a defender, and throwing down a monster one-handed jam.

The issue for these fans is that, according to reports, Miami’s efforts to trade for Mitchell (and the other All-Star on the market right now, Kevin Durant) have not generated much interest.

