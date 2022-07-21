The Miami Heat are always on the lookout to acquire superstars, and this summer has turned into bidding war over a pair of All-Star players. Both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell are available for trades to one extent or another, with Durant requesting a move from the Brooklyn Nets (and apparently has the Heat on his list of preferred destinations) and the Utah Jazz listening to offers for Mitchell in the aftermath of the Rudy Gobert trade.

The issue that Miami is running into, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, is that they offers they’ve put on the table for both players aren’t exactly piquing Brooklyn or Utah’s interests. In a new piece about the trade value possessed by Heat guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, Lowe indicated that neither team is interested in the packages those teams are throwing together for their star players right now.

He has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, sources say, but they are still trying and can never be counted out.

Assuming the Heat are hesitant to include Bam Adebayo in any deal they try to pull off, the best offer they could put together would presumably include Herro, some collection of other younger players, and as much draft capital as they can move (currently, the one first-round pick they do not own outright is a lottery protected 2025 selection that is headed to Oklahoma City and becomes unprotected the following year if it does not convey). It is, of course, possible that they can make other moves to bring in more draft picks, something that could help if they want to acquire Mitchell, as Utah is reportedly prioritizing getting picks back.