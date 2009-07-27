Don’t Miss the Lakers 3-on-3 Tourney!

We just wanted to remind everybody to sign up for the inaugural Lakers 3-on-3 Tournament presented by Nike. If you’re going to be in the City of Angels the weekend of August 15th – 16th, you’ll definitely want to get down with this tourney.
Recruit your own 3-on-3 team to play on one of 70 courts on the campus of L.A. LIVE (800 W Olympic Blvd) or if you want to increase your odds of winning, create your own tournament bracket with 8 or 16 teams. Regardless, each team entered plays a minimum of three games.
The Lakers 3-on-3 Tournament will be home to every kind of baller there is: short, tall, college standout, rec league champion, intramural player, gym rat, AAU or YMCA participant. The Elite Division (where all you Dime readers should be) will represent a small fraction of teams, but it will shine as arguably the most competitive ball in the region. It is slated to feature former CBA and European professionals, former college superstars, high school standouts, and more than a few playground legends.
For more information, visit www.lakers3on3.com. To register before the July 31 deadline, visit registration.lakers3on3.com.
I just went to their site…Looks like they’re giving free Lakers tickets out if you register a team now! Wish I was in LA!
@bliz (and everyone else) –
Should be a great event. Anyone who is gonna be in town 8/15-8-16 should sign up to play.
i was wondering, why is dime pushing this tournament, so bad? well, you guys are sponsors of the event. duh
Hello,
I would like to play in this tournament, but I live in Vegas and nobody here is willing to travel to play on my team. I am looking for 2 guys to play on my team – in the adult division. I will pay the entry fee. I don’t care how good you are, I just need two responsible people who promise that they will show up and play hard. If you’re interested, give me a call at (412) 225-4647. Thanks.
I wish I was an Us citizen Mike.. Would love to play something like this.
Watch out with putting your number on the web tho, never know what kind of idiot will abuse it.