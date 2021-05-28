For the most part, the first half of Game 3 went exceptionally well for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat. The Bucks led by as many as 17 points on the road, continuing to clamp down on Miami’s offense and generating superior shot quality. However, there was one exception to the positivity for the Bucks and it came in the form of an injury to starting guard Donte DiVincenzo.

In the second quarter, DiVencenzo suffered a left foot injury on a drive that forced him to immediately leave the floor and go to the locker room, and prior to halftime the Bucks announced an early diagnosis of a left foot contusion and that his night was done.

Donte DiVincenzo (left foot contusion) will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021

DiVencenzo appeared for just nine minutes in Game 3, missing all four of his shot attempts. Overall for the series, he has actually struggled offensively against the Heat, which could lead some to question the impact of his absence in the immediate future. However, the Bucks are not overflowing with depth, and DiVencenzo brings high-quality defense and quickness to the table. In addition, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, converting 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts prior to his struggles this series.

It remains to be seen just how long DiVencenzo may be out of action, but any absence would likely lead to an uptick in playing time for players like Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton. If the Bucks can knock off the Heat and advance, they would set up a potential matchup with the high-powered Brooklyn Nets and, simply put, DiVencenzo is a player that Milwaukee would certainly like to have defensively as an option against Kyrie Irving and/or James Harden.