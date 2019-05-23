Draymond Green Joked About Drake’s Basketball Skills When Asked If He’d Affect A Matchup With Toronto

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals was potentially pivotal for the Toronto Raptors, as the team put together a blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to even the series at two games apiece. However, much of the attention paid to that particular contest has been on the presence of Drake, as the (very) famous musician and Raptors ambassador made news with the way he injected himself into the proceedings.

In fact, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer weighed in on the subject and, since then, all kinds of opinions have been flying about Drake and his courtside manner.

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green was prompted on Drake and how he might handle things if the Raptors were to make the NBA Finals. In short, Green didn’t pay it too much mind but he did manage to get in a dig about Drake’s basketball acumen.

This is, of course, a light-hearted topic and Green treats it as such. If Toronto does crash the NBA Finals party, Drake will almost certainly garner quite a bit of TV time but, all things considered, what he actually does on the sideline isn’t likely to impact what transpires on the court itself.

Beyond that, Green is almost never shy about sharing his opinion on myriad subjects and, even while brushing this off, he made sure to make waves.

