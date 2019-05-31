Twitter

All eyes in the basketball world were on the northern shores of Lake Ontario on Thursday night as Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured the Toronto Raptors for the first time in team history. The opponent was the Golden State Warriors, perennial favorites to win the NBA crown.

But the Raptors have captured the attention of the league for a reason, and they showed that on Thursday with a surprisingly dominant win over the Warriors in Game 1 to take an early series lead. Much was made of the Raptors crowd, which was excellent on Thursday night. But there was also a lot of talk about Drake, who sat courtside once again on Thursday as the Global Ambassador for Canada’s only NBA team.

Drake roaming the sidelines has gotten plenty of attention in the leadup to the Finals, and apparently the Raptors were notified by the NBA to watch his sideline antics following an incident in the Eastern Conference Finals where he made contact with Raptors coach Nick Nurse. But Drake — though wearing Dell Curry’s Raptors jersey in an effort to troll Steph Curry — was relatively well-behaved on Thursday night.

Until after the game, that is.