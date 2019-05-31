Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors hosted Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening and, while that would be a landmark occasion for any franchise, it was especially so for Canada’s team. The square-off with the Golden State Warriors was the first NBA Finals game in the country and, with a lot riding on the outcome in a game that did not feature Kevin Durant, the Raptors held serve at home, taking care of business to the tune of a 118-109 victory to take the series lead.

From the outset, the assembled crowd in Toronto was explosive and things came to a crescendo when Danny Green connected on the first bucket.

Danny Green hits, Toronto goes crazy pic.twitter.com/tJB3H31fEw — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 31, 2019

Aside from the early fireworks, there wasn’t much in the way of effective offense on either side, with visible nerves in the works and a lot of quick threes from both teams. Still, the Raptors drew first blood, using a 9-2 run to take an 18-11 lead.