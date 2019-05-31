The Toronto Raptors hosted Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening and, while that would be a landmark occasion for any franchise, it was especially so for Canada’s team. The square-off with the Golden State Warriors was the first NBA Finals game in the country and, with a lot riding on the outcome in a game that did not feature Kevin Durant, the Raptors held serve at home, taking care of business to the tune of a 118-109 victory to take the series lead.
From the outset, the assembled crowd in Toronto was explosive and things came to a crescendo when Danny Green connected on the first bucket.
Aside from the early fireworks, there wasn’t much in the way of effective offense on either side, with visible nerves in the works and a lot of quick threes from both teams. Still, the Raptors drew first blood, using a 9-2 run to take an 18-11 lead.
Pinpoint accuracy 🎯 https://t.co/b00ltaF2oW—
Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 31, 2019