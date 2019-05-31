Drake Wore Dell Curry’s Raptors Jersey To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

05.30.19 2 hours ago

ESPN

The Toronto Raptors put together a staggering four-game run in toppling the Milwaukee Bucks and the franchise’s prize was its first-ever trip to the NBA Finals. Though there was a great deal of attention paid to Kawhi Leonard and company for their on-court exploits, a lot of buzz emanated from the sideline, where Drake grabbed a ton of headlines for his courtside manner. In fact, the hip-hop star is now making waves with his fashion choices on a game-by-game basis and, for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, Drake got creative with his attire.

Yes, Drake decided to wear a Dell Curry Raptors jersey, which probably isn’t a coincidence with Steph Curry in the building.

