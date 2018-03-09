Getty Image

The NBA’s Western Conference playoff race is heating up, with the final six spots in the postseason separated by a matter of a few games. That means teams having a good week can make a huge leap in the standings, even if that means they just go up a game or two on the others.

Winners of their last 10, the New Orleans Pelicans are on a roll and have risen to fourth in the Western Conference standings. And while the story has been the Houston Rockets and their 17-game win streak, other teams and players have taken notice.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, for example, has been very impressed by the Pelicans. In fact, the way they’ve won 10 straight with Anthony Davis over the last few weeks has been of particular note to the All-Star.