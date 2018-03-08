Anthony Davis Will Be Day-To-Day After Suffering A Sprained Ankle

03.08.18

The New Orleans Pelicans saw the scariest thing imaginable happen on Wednesday night during their game against Sacramento, when Anthony Davis went down with an injury. It was eventually revealed that Davis suffered a sprained ankle, which was relatively good news, because the injury looked really nasty at the time.

Seeing as how DeMarcus Cousins is already out for the year, watching Davis get hurt was a potential death knell to their hopes of making the postseason. But on Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans did get some good news after Davis underwent another MRI.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis’ bum wheel was nothing beyond a sprained ankle. Further, Wojnarowski reported that Davis’ injury doesn’t figure to keep him out for an extended period of time, as the star big man is only listed as day-to-day moving forward.

