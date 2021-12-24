Klay Thompson is nearing his return from back-to-back serious leg injuries, as the 5-time All-Star has missed the last two and a half seasons with a torn ACL followed by a torn Achilles. Klay first tore the ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, a series that also saw Kevin Durant tear his Achilles, and for Thompson, it was the first significant injury of his career.

The injury took place in what became a decisive Game 6 for the Raptors, and on the day following the loss and injury to Klay, Draymond Green decided it’d be good to go check on how his teammate was doing (and maybe get a chance to use his pool). As Green tells it, Thompson was looking to be able to do something to take his mind off the injury and the Finals loss so the two played dominoes, which was naturally for some money, and Green’s effort at making his teammate feel better ended up with him taking Klay’s money.

This story Draymond tells about winning $4,000 from Klay the day after the Splash Bro tore his ACL is incredible 😂 https://t.co/TxFKXrZuQx pic.twitter.com/Lnhjfsfj8M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2021

It’s a great story and one you can certainly imagine Klay never letting Draymond live down, as there he is wallowing in misery with a torn ACL and Green takes $4,000 off him. That said, that is what a good friend does in that situation, not offering pity but a sense of normalcy for a bit.