The opening game of the highly-anticipated series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets was as tense as everyone had hoped. Golden State eventually picked up a 104-100 win over their Western Conference foes, but it didn’t come without some controversy, as the Rockets’ apparent long-held belief that the Warriors get an unfair advantage via the officiating popped up.

There were a few fouls that Houston thought went uncalled, with the most prominent of the bunch being Draymond Green making contact with James Harden in the game’s waning moments while Harden pulled up from deep.

Well this will be debated over and over pic.twitter.com/nnNbEXNiKv — Ⓜ️arcusD (@_MarcusD3_) April 28, 2019

Was it a foul, or was Harden trying to draw one and embellishing a bit, something he has a reputation for doing? On Monday, the league released its Last Two Minutes report, and determined that it was a correct no call.

“Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt,” the report determined. “Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn’t extended his legs.”

The report did point out a few issues down the stretch — Stephen Curry should have been called for a foul on Harden with 1:10 left, Klay Thompson got away with a travel, and Curry avoided getting called for another foul in the final few seconds when he made contact with Eric Gordon. But as for the Harden/Green moment that got so much attention, the NBA believes its officials go that one correct.