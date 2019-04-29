The NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report Determined Draymond Green Didn’t Foul James Harden At The End Of Game 1

04.29.19 42 mins ago

Getty Image

The opening game of the highly-anticipated series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets was as tense as everyone had hoped. Golden State eventually picked up a 104-100 win over their Western Conference foes, but it didn’t come without some controversy, as the Rockets’ apparent long-held belief that the Warriors get an unfair advantage via the officiating popped up.

There were a few fouls that Houston thought went uncalled, with the most prominent of the bunch being Draymond Green making contact with James Harden in the game’s waning moments while Harden pulled up from deep.

Was it a foul, or was Harden trying to draw one and embellishing a bit, something he has a reputation for doing? On Monday, the league released its Last Two Minutes report, and determined that it was a correct no call.

“Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt,” the report determined. “Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn’t extended his legs.”

The report did point out a few issues down the stretch — Stephen Curry should have been called for a foul on Harden with 1:10 left, Klay Thompson got away with a travel, and Curry avoided getting called for another foul in the final few seconds when he made contact with Eric Gordon. But as for the Harden/Green moment that got so much attention, the NBA believes its officials go that one correct.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#James Harden#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 7 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP