Draymond Green made his second appearance as an official contributor to Inside the NBA on Thursday night after inking a deal with Turner Sports last week to become the first active NBA player with a full-time TV deal, and joined the fellas from the Warriors practice court for the reveal of the 2022 NBA All-Star reserves.

At the top of the show, Charles Barkley insisted that he was going to be a reserve, because even they weren’t “cruel” enough to make him come on TV for the reveal if he wasn’t an All-Star, despite his co-hosts all saying no one knew for sure. The Chuckster was right after all, as Green’s name came up as one of the seven West reserves, which allowed them to get his live reaction. Green was thrilled to be named to the team but also made sure to quickly announce that he would not be able to play as he continues to deal with a back injury, meaning Adam Silver had at least one roster spot to fill with a replacement from the West.

After the West reserves were announced, they asked Draymond how his reaction would’ve been had he not made it and who had the worst reaction he’d seen to not getting picked, and Green couldn’t help but put Rudy Gobert on blast for crying during a 2019 interview on TNT when he was snubbed from the All-Star Game that year.

"You can't cry, Chuck" 😅@Money23Green really called out Gobert when @TheJetonTNT asked which player has had the worst reaction to being a All-Star snub. pic.twitter.com/eW5wJgGzNy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 4, 2022

The best part is Green acknowledging that he’s going to get yelled at (again) for poking fun at Gobert for crying, and saying you’ve got to at least wait and “cry in the car” rather than on national TV. It is an incredible dynamic to have Green, an active player, on the show and so willing to engage in the same type of shenanigans as the rest of the Inside fellas, poking fun at players he’ll see on the court fairly soon. If Green wasn’t already considered a villain in Utah, he is definitely not helping his cause in Salt Lake with his comments on Thursday night.