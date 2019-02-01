Rudy Gobert Was Moved To Tears While Discussing His All-Star Snub

Getty Image

Despite averaging career highs in points and rebounds, despite blocking 2.6 shots per game, and despite anchoring a stout defense Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert was not named as an NBA All-Star reserve on Thursday night. The guy affectionately known as the Stifle Tower, understandably, took the snub pretty hard.

While meeting with the media on Friday morning to discuss missing out on the All-Star Game, Gobert revealed that his mom called him crying after his name wasn’t part of the rest of the reserves, and that in response to the whole thing, he wrote out, then deleted, multiple messages on social media.