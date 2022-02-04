The NBA Announced The 2022 NBA All-Star Reserves

The 2022 NBA All-Star roster is now fully set (pending injury replacements) after the reserves were announced on Thursday night’s Inside the NBA pregame show.

A week ago we learned the starters selected from each conference, headlined by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant who will draft teams next Thursday, February 10. The biggest surprise among the All-Star starters was Andrew Wiggins making it in the third frontcourt spot in the West, but there figured to be far more dissension regarding the reserves and who would and would not make it into the final seven spots for each conference in the coaches vote.

There were a number of worthy candidates from each position group, including a very crowded race at the East guard spot where there were guaranteed to be some snubs that would upset various fanbases. There figure to be a couple of additions to the roster before the February 20 event, as East captain Kevin Durant is currently out with a sprained MCL and Draymond Green announced on the TNT broadcast that he wouldn’t be playing in the game after he was announced as a reserve.

For now, though, here are the 14 players who will join the starters in Cleveland.

WEST RESERVES

Devin Booker

Luka Doncic

Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Karl-Anthony Towns

EAST RESERVES

Jimmy Butler

Darius Garland

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Khris Middleton

Jayson Tatum

Fred VanVleet

Those 14 players will be drafted next week after the starters (listed below) are selected by James and Durant, likewise on Inside the NBA.

Kevin Durant (captain)

LeBron James (captain)

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

DeMar DeRozan

Trae Young