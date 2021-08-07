Draymond Green played a key role in the United States winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While he came off the bench, Green’s defensive chops and ability to keep things moving on offense were invaluable as the Americans overcame their early struggles in the lead-up to the Games and, eventually, took down France to win their fourth-straight Olympic gold.

The win came after some doubts regarding this group’s ability to get the job done, and while a pair of loses in their exhibition tilts and one to the French at the start of group play fed into this, they managed to figure things out in time to remain peerless the rest of the way through. And for Green, who has never shied away from being a provocateur, this meant he got the chance to talk that talk in the aftermath.

Green took to Twitter a little bit the game and let the account Old Takes Exposed know he was going to start doing an impression.

Yooo @OldTakesExposed we need to see everybody who said we couldn’t do it!! 👀👀👀 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021

Then, he started to rip through quote tweets of posts questioning the Americans.

Stop talking out the side of your neck!! https://t.co/haEIVQiy2G — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021

Oh God! Anyone doing this job held accountable anymore? https://t.co/ohOERle2En — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021

A pair of tweets that he particularly seemed to enjoy were one calling out Kevin Durant and another that shared a quote from French wing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot where he predicted his side would win a gold medal.

Green may have hinted that he planned on calling people out when he hopped onto Durant’s postgame IG Live and specifically dropped Kendrick Perkins’ name. Still, he very obviously had a blast here, and with a long plane ride back to the U.S. ahead of him, perhaps we’ll get a few more.