For a team that is defined by having perhaps the two greatest shooters ever and one of the five-best scorers in the history of the sport, the trait that might define the current version of the Golden State Warriors the best might be their ability to pass the basketball. Their plays mix an unselfishness that any coach with love with an inherent sense of where and when to pass the basketball that gives them an absolutely gorgeous style of play.

That’s what makes this pass, in which Draymond Green throws a ball off of Klay Thompson’s face and out of bounds, one of the highlights of the 2018-19 NBA season.