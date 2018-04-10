Getty Image

What is a rookie anymore anyway? As of this week, it seems that question has become much harder to answer. The end of the NBA season always brings with it the peak of award talk, and this year is no exception.

But this year’s debate for Rookie of the Year has an interesting wrinkle in that some people arguing over Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell are actually debating the innate rookie-ness of the two candidates.

The rub here is that Simmons, though not playing at all last season, was still with the Sixers, which means to some that he’s less of a “rookie” than Mitchell is. That’s the argument Richard Jefferson made on Snapchat earlier this week, though it was flatly dismissed by Sixers head coach Brett Brown. But Draymond Green agrees with Jefferson, and he threw his support behind Mitchell for Rookie of the Year on Tuesday for precisely that reason.