Draymond Green Thinks ‘True Rookie’ Donovan Mitchell Deserves Rookie Of The Year Over Ben Simmons

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons #Draymond Green
04.10.18 47 mins ago

Getty Image

What is a rookie anymore anyway? As of this week, it seems that question has become much harder to answer. The end of the NBA season always brings with it the peak of award talk, and this year is no exception.

But this year’s debate for Rookie of the Year has an interesting wrinkle in that some people arguing over Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell are actually debating the innate rookie-ness of the two candidates.

The rub here is that Simmons, though not playing at all last season, was still with the Sixers, which means to some that he’s less of a “rookie” than Mitchell is. That’s the argument Richard Jefferson made on Snapchat earlier this week, though it was flatly dismissed by Sixers head coach Brett Brown. But Draymond Green agrees with Jefferson, and he threw his support behind Mitchell for Rookie of the Year on Tuesday for precisely that reason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#Draymond Green
TAGSben simmonsdonovan mitchellDraymond GreenPHILADELPHIA 76ERSUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP