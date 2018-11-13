Getty Image

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant got into it at the end of regulation of what ended up being an overtime loss for the Warriors to the Clippers in L.A. on Monday night.

The argument stemmed from Green not passing Durant the ball after pulling in a rebound, as Green charged up the floor as he so often does, but fumbled the ball away for a turnover before a shot could be attempted. The two could be seen yelling at each other in the huddle before DeMarcus Cousins walked him away, but the disagreement apparently continued in the locker room with Green not backing down even when other teammates questioned his decision.

On Tuesday afternoon, we learned Green would sit out the game against the Hawks that night, but that the team was mulling whether to make it an official suspension. As more details came out, including Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reporting Green called Durant a “b*tch” repeatedly in the huddle, the team announced Green was being suspended without pay for the game for conduct detrimental to the team.