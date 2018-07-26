Dwight Howard Believes His Hall Of Fame Resume ‘Speaks For Itself,’ And He’s Right

#Dwight Howard
07.25.18 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwight Howard is at the point of his NBA career where people look back and assess his legacy. Off the court, yes, he has been hardly perfect, as his career has been defined by a series of bridges that have been burned whenever he has gone from one team to another.

That’s something that gets held against Howard a lot, but it won’t be the sort of thing that will matter too terribly much when his career comes to an end and his name gets put on a Hall of Fame ballot down the road. Howard understands this, and when asked by TMZ about his chances of getting enshrined in Springfield some day, despite what people think about him, Howard basically said that numbers never lie.

“I don’t really concern myself with what a lot of people say about me,” Howard said. “My resume speaks for itself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 6 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP