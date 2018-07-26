Getty Image

Dwight Howard is at the point of his NBA career where people look back and assess his legacy. Off the court, yes, he has been hardly perfect, as his career has been defined by a series of bridges that have been burned whenever he has gone from one team to another.

That’s something that gets held against Howard a lot, but it won’t be the sort of thing that will matter too terribly much when his career comes to an end and his name gets put on a Hall of Fame ballot down the road. Howard understands this, and when asked by TMZ about his chances of getting enshrined in Springfield some day, despite what people think about him, Howard basically said that numbers never lie.

“I don’t really concern myself with what a lot of people say about me,” Howard said. “My resume speaks for itself.