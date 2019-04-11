The Entire Banana Boat Crew Came To Watch Dwyane Wade’s Final Game

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade put up 30 points in his final home game in Miami on Tuesday night during quite the celebration of his tenure in South Beach.

However, like Dirk Nowitzki, the final game of his NBA career took place on the road in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, as the Heat took on the Nets in a game that could affect playoff seeding in the East. For Miami, their season is guaranteed to end, but they have plenty of motivation to send Wade out on a high note.

While plenty of stars flocked to Miami for his final home game, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who got a little too up close and personal with Wade during the game, his best friends in the NBA were in the house for his final NBA game in Brooklyn. LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony all made the voyage to New York on Wednesday to watch their good friend close the book on his legendary career.