Dwyane Wade hurt in Miami preseason opener

Love the new-look Miami Heat or hate them, if you’re a real basketball fan, the last thing you want is for their story to be impacted by a major injury. So it was understandably disappointing when Dwyane Wade — the elder statesmen of the “Big Three” next to LeBron James and Chris Bosh — had to leave tonight’s preseason opener with a hamstring injury.
In the first three minutes against Detroit, Wade picked up two steals and scored Miami’s first bucket on a pull-up jumper. But just when it seemed he, LBJ and Bosh were getting acquainted, Wade limped off the court and was done for the night. The NBA TV announcers said it was a pulled hamstring, while other media outlets have said Wade suffered a strained hamstring. Right now it’s not thought to be serious, and there’s no way the Heat are going to risk Wade getting significantly hurt in a preseason game.
Flash’s preseason is over.
LBJ – still no postgame and Chris Bosh might actually be the fourth option on this squad. Haslem looks, and is obviously, more comfortable/
Hard to gauge anything cuz the Pistons look terrible…
Better now than later…Pre Season means nothing really.
Well LeBron, Bosh……
Welcome to Wade County! Where the resident superstar can’t (and won’t) stay healthy long enough to be of much benefit. I bet Derrick Rose is looking better and better right now, eh Bron?
@me
Yeah, I’m sure D-Rose is feeling SUUUUPER bout Boozer being out for 2 months.
Bron is looking like, well, Bron. No post game, sick handles, attacking the rim and amazing passes. Without Wade, this is basically what the Cavs would be if Bosh signed with them.
haters gon hate. Miami’s D is very impressive and despite the initial offensive feeling out process, miami can dominate on both ends of the floor easily. Its going to be fun watching them dominate your favorite teams. hahaha. The league is shook.
And I’m a raptors fan.
Miami looks like they will destroy a lot teams this season. Although Bosh might get sick of playing 3rd option and with D Wade and Bron both demand the ball in their hands 90 percent of the time. It’s gonna take a little bit of time but this team is scary.
I can’t wait to see them play the Lakers, Celtics, Magic this season.
Wouldn’t it be an amazing story line if Wade was out for the season?
@stunnaboy:
I mean rose is on the court. as usual.
And Dwade’s not. as usual.
@Lucas:
No, it would be amazing if he played 82 games.
ME??? What do you mean Wade is not on the court as usual??? SHUT THE HELL UP YOU CHICAGO FAG… Wade, Kobe, and Allen Iverson are the tuffest SOB in the are. Chicago aint going to win sh!t any time soon for the way they ranned Phil Jackson out of town for winning them championships which eventually caused Jordan to retire. Call it the curse of JORDAN is what you guys no loyalty franchise have now and enjoy watching Noah, Boozer, and Rose in second round exits for the next 10 years… Wade stays hurt? What type of dude are you you Lebron NUT HUGGER. Get off your knees and stop dreaming about Lebron…
Also you guys have got to be crazy if you think the Celtics or the Magic are going to be able to run up and down the court with us. Yeah i know its preseason and it was the detroit Piston but on the defensive end of the floor i dont know how a team is going to be able to score on a consistant basis. Scary and you people better start booking you hotel reservations now because its going down on south beach and the sh!t is going to be packed and if you wait to late they will raise the prices from 130 a night to 400 easily. Make your reservations now before you miss out on all the fun… Going to be parading down Biscayne blvd pretty soon to so make your reservation for the parade also. Its a rap fellas…
Sporty J just had one of the softest rants I ever seen.That has to be a girl.
Boozer broke his hand tripping on a bag at his home, WTF is that??!!
lol @ post 11
that rant was funny. gonna be interesting whenever the Heat lose a game lol
Why so long for the Wizards update, that had to have been the second most important game tonight
The heat have a LONG way to go – just like any other contender.
And yeah, HAHA boozer did break his hand tripping over a bag.
D@mmit. This is the one thing i was afraid of. If Wade goes down with a serious injury it will mean two things: 1, Bron will takeover as num 1 option. 2, the Heat will be vunerable with Bron as the main man. Im rooting for MIA, I want to see those 3 become a true dynasty. As a true BBall fan we need this.
Sporty-j is one of the ex-miami ticket sales reps now she moved on to promoting hotels in the biscayne blvd area ROFL
I love the new look Miami. The book is still open on Arroyo,Chalmers,Anthony & Mike Miller. Rodney Stuckey isn’t a pg. R.I.P. is done. Charlie V & Ben Gordon should be traded to a team where the coach will utilize them. The Pistons are going to be bad again this year. Anthony Mason Jr(6’8″ with range & touch) is a pro. I hope he makes the team. Would be a feel good story for the league. If not the Heat hopefully other GM’s & coaches.
wowwww lol @ sporty j talkin bout loyalty…where were you last year??prob a lakers fan???the crowd was a bunch of empty red chairs the past couple years now rick ross’ fat ass takin up the whole front row..its a god damn shame..heat fans are not allowed to talk about loyalty
wade faked the injury..he said a couple weeks ago he wasnt gunna play preseason but im sure espn and the nba forced him to show his face for a lil bit..cuz god forbid we go a day without seein some news about the south biatch boys
@ s. buckets
why would a Lakers fan become a Heat fan?
@Dizzle, Im pretty sure he was callin her a bandwagoner for whatever team is most popular.
1. Sporty J HAS to be a girl !!!
2. i do not like Miami, BUT, james jones looked GOOD. I think he may be the sleeper on the team. Arroyo will have a career year…..not because he suddenly got better, but becuz running with that kind of talent on his team takes the load off of him allowing him to be a bit more creative and surely boosts his confidence.
3. My Pistons looked HORRIBLE!!!!!
a. stuckey can’t see the court.
b. villanueva is soft as a pillowtop.
c. tayshaun (tho decent game) still slooooows the pace and looks lost when he gets the ball.
Austin Daye is the truth tho! Believe that. You’ll see.
peace.