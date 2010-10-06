Dwyane Wade hurt in Miami preseason opener

Love the new-look Miami Heat or hate them, if you’re a real basketball fan, the last thing you want is for their story to be impacted by a major injury. So it was understandably disappointing when Dwyane Wade — the elder statesmen of the “Big Three” next to LeBron James and Chris Bosh — had to leave tonight’s preseason opener with a hamstring injury.

In the first three minutes against Detroit, Wade picked up two steals and scored Miami’s first bucket on a pull-up jumper. But just when it seemed he, LBJ and Bosh were getting acquainted, Wade limped off the court and was done for the night. The NBA TV announcers said it was a pulled hamstring, while other media outlets have said Wade suffered a strained hamstring. Right now it’s not thought to be serious, and there’s no way the Heat are going to risk Wade getting significantly hurt in a preseason game.

