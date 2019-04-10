Getty Image

Dwyane Wade took the floor at the AmericanAirlines Arena for the final time in his illustrious career on Tuesday night. The Miami Heat legend donned the team’s uniform for a 122-99 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on an evening that was dedicated to celebrating Wade. In response, Wade had one of his best games of the year, going for 30 points and reaching season-best marks in minutes (35) and drinks spilled on celebrity friends who were sitting courtside (one).

In honor of the evening, Wade took to Instagram before and after tip and posted pictures to mark the beginning and the end of his journey in Miami. The first was an image of Wade on the day he was introduced to the Heat faithful by Pat Riley following the 2003 NBA Draft while holding his son, Zaire, while the second showed Wade with his daughter, Kaavia, after the game.