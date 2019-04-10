Dwyane Wade Celebrated ‘The Beginning’ And ‘The End’ Of His Historic Career On Instagram

Associate Editor
04.10.19

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade took the floor at the AmericanAirlines Arena for the final time in his illustrious career on Tuesday night. The Miami Heat legend donned the team’s uniform for a 122-99 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on an evening that was dedicated to celebrating Wade. In response, Wade had one of his best games of the year, going for 30 points and reaching season-best marks in minutes (35) and drinks spilled on celebrity friends who were sitting courtside (one).

In honor of the evening, Wade took to Instagram before and after tip and posted pictures to mark the beginning and the end of his journey in Miami. The first was an image of Wade on the day he was introduced to the Heat faithful by Pat Riley following the 2003 NBA Draft while holding his son, Zaire, while the second showed Wade with his daughter, Kaavia, after the game.

View this post on Instagram

The beginning ❤️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

View this post on Instagram

The end ❤️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEAT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP