Dwyane Wade’s 20 Best Dunks In The NBA

Once in awhile, we’re treated to watchingunleash his athleticism all over the heads of multiple defenders, just as a reminder to know that he’s still capable of doing so. The poster dunks are less frequent, partly because of age and the fact that he doesn’t get the ball nearly as much as he did pre-, but they’re still harrowing to watch because of just how impressive Wade makes it look.

Wade is listed at 6-4, but that may be generous. It’s rumored that he may be as short as 6-2, which would make each of these 20 dunks you’re about to see that more mind-blowing. Either way, though, watching Wade sky and punish defenders who are much taller than he is is a sight to be hold. In fact, he’s arguably had two of the best poster dunks in the past decade, which I’m sure you can already predict what they are immediately after seeing the title of this piece.

Of the 20 dunks on this list, a vast majority of them are posters. He doesn’t own the open-court dunk as LeBron James does. What he does own, however, is the poster dunk, which he has performed many times, so many that they can’t even all be listed here.

With dunks as early as his rookie season and as recent as the NBA Finals, Wade hasn’t exactly shown any signs of letting up on embarrassing defenders who unwisely decide to contest his attempts at the rim. But it’s those same defenders who made this list possible, so thank you, centers who don’t mind getting dunked on by someone who is at least six inches shorter than you.

*** *** ***

20. Dwyane Wade dunks over Kyrylo Fesenko

Kyrylo Fesenko’s career didn’t last much longer after he was annihilated by Dwyane Wade on this coast-to-coast dunk. Not even Fesenko, who stands at 7-1 and weighs in at 288 pounds, dragging Wade down by his jersey was enough to keep him from throwing it down.

Fesenko played three games with the Indiana Pacers the next season (2011-12) and hasn’t played for an NBA team since. I’d quit too knowing that I inhabit a league where LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are on the same team.

19. Dwyane Wade dunks on Andres Nocioni

These two don’t like each other. If you watched Heat games before the Big Three was brought in, you’d know that Dwyane Wade and Andres Nocioni did not particularly care for each other, with one memory of a game being Andres pushing Dwyane and then followed with Udonis Haslem shoving Nocioni out-of-bounds.

The Heat and Chicago Bulls have a solid rivalry developing. The ’90s Bulls were constantly in Miami’s way and even the average Bulls of the mid-2000s were nuisances to the Heat, essentially ending the Wade-O’Neal years with a sweep in the first round after Miami had won a title the year before.

Consider this dunk by Wade over the top of Nocioni as frustration being released.

18. Dwyane Wade dunks over Brandan Wright

Poor Brandan Wright never saw it coming. In fact, nobody really did, besides Wade of course, and even he looked surprised.

What Wade does here shouldn’t be possible. Nobody at his height should be able to vertically go straight up in the air and dunk over a defender, five inches his superior, that fast. But it is completely possible for Corey Maggette to take five steps and then blow a dunk on the other end. That’s at least within the realm of possibility.

17. Dwyane Wade dunks over Luis Scola

A few years before being turned into a statue by LeBron James, Luis Scola was also the object of ridicule of Dwyane Wade.

Scola, who obviously hadn’t watched much game-tape of Wade leading up to the dunk, decided that it would be smart attempting to go up with Dwyane and blocking him from his intended goal.

Somebody stop making Scola defend the Dwyane Wades and LeBron Jameses of the world. It was funny the first time, but now it’s just sad.