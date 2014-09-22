Dwyane Wade’s New Shoe Is Inspired By Showtime’s “Dexter”

Who wouldn’t want to wear basketball shoes spattered in blood? That’s evidently what Dwyane Wade and Chinese sports apparel giant Li-Ning were thinking when designing the Miami Heat star’s latest sneaker, which features red splotches on the forefoot as a reference to Showtime’s hit series “Dexter.”

The shoes, fittingly, are called “The Dexter,” inspired by Miami’s favorite fictional vigilante serial killer by night and police forensic analyst by day. If the “blood spatter” wasn’t enough, the series’ title is also stitched on the sneakers’ tongue.

Considering these kicks have not-so-subtle ties to a television show about a mass murderer and appear as if dropped in a can of red paint, we’re actually pleasantly surprised by their look. There’s no word on when The Dexters will be available, but you can bet that Wade will rocking them on-court soon enough.

(H/T Sporting News)

