Dwyane Wade’s New Shoe Is Inspired By Showtime’s “Dexter”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
09.22.14 4 years ago

Who wouldn’t want to wear basketball shoes spattered in blood? That’s evidently what Dwyane Wade and Chinese sports apparel giant Li-Ning were thinking when designing the Miami Heat star’s latest sneaker, which features red splotches on the forefoot as a reference to Showtime’s hit series “Dexter.”

The shoes, fittingly, are called “The Dexter,” inspired by Miami’s favorite fictional vigilante serial killer by night and police forensic analyst by day. If the “blood spatter” wasn’t enough, the series’ title is also stitched on the sneakers’ tongue.

Considering these kicks have not-so-subtle ties to a television show about a mass murderer and appear as if dropped in a can of red paint, we’re actually pleasantly surprised by their look. There’s no word on when The Dexters will be available, but you can bet that Wade will rocking them on-court soon enough.

(H/T Sporting News)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADELI NINGMIAMI HEATStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP