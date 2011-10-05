Dwyane Wade’s Signature Shoe: Jordan Fly Wade 2

Yesterday, I told you I was in Portland for the Jordan Brand Flight Forum. And after spending all day at Nike World Headquarters, I can confidently say that you’ve never seen the brand quite like this. From exclusive presentations by the designers, to testing out the shoes on the court, I got a 360-degree view of where the brand is headed in regards to Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. So without further ado, it’s time to introduce the Jordan Fly Wade 2.

Last season, Jordan Brand hooked up D-Wade with his first signature shoe as a member of Team Jordan, the Jordan Fly Wade. Now, they’ve taken the ultra-lightweight inspiration of last season’s kicks and taken it to a whole new level.

Fitting in with the brand’s three performance silos within the newly launched “Flight” architecture – Fly Over (Dwyane Wade), Fly Around (Chris Paul) and Fly Through (Carmelo Anthony) – the Jordan Fly Wade 2 is built specifically for the high-flying, fierce slashing game of D-Wade. These shoes are the first Jordans to feature Lunarlon cushioning from edge-to-edge, giving Wade a highly responsive and supportive base to suit his aggressive style of play.

Also, the Hyperfuse upper is an innovative feat in itself, melding together four different layers of mesh and synthetic materials. This approach strategically bolsters support, durability and ventilation throughout targeted areas of the shoe where ballers need it most.

The Jordan Fly Wade 2 will be available in the red/white and black/red colorways on Dec. 7 for a suggested retail price of $145. Additionally, the white/varsity red-black colorway will release in January, with the black/white colorway releasing in March.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.