Eastern Michigan University guard Emoni Bates‘ felony gun charges are slated to be dismissed next week as part of a plea deal negotiated by his lawyer, Steve Haney, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. Haney also said Bates is in the midst of being reinstated by the university, athletic department, and school president after being suspended the past three weeks while his case was being resolved.

Eastern Michigan University sources confirmed to Borzello that Bates is cleared to return to basketball practices and will soon return to campus for classes as well.

“”It’s my understanding he’s actively being cleared by the school administration to return to campus today to resume his studies and his basketball career,” Haney said Thursday. “I’m very pleased this matter has been resolved so Emoni can get back to school and join his teammates.”

Last month, on Sept. 18, Bates was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and “altering ID marks” on a firearm.

“Haney told ESPN that the arrest came after a routine traffic stop when Bates was driving a borrowed car that had a gun in it,” Borzello wrote. “Bates is expected to plead to one misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon. It will be entirely dismissed upon completion of a misdemeanor diversion program.”