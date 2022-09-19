Emoni Bates, the former top high school basketball recruit who transferred from Memphis to Eastern Michigan this offseason, was arrested on Sunday night in Superior Township, Mich. and charged with a pair of felonies related to the possession of a firearm. The news was first reported by WXYZ in Detroit and later confirmed by 247Sports.

According to WXYZ, Bates, who is 18, was pulled over for allegedly failing to stop at an intersection. The authorities claim that Bates’ vehicle was searched, which led to the discovery of a firearm and Bates being taken into custody. He’s been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon, both of which are felonies.

Pete Thamel of ESPN spoke to Bates’ lawyer, Steve Haney, who claims that the Ypsilanti native was driving a car that he borrowed from someone else.

Haney told ESPN: “Reserve judgement on this. There’s way more to the story. He borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 19, 2022

Bates made headlines this year when he left Memphis to return to his hometown and suit up for Eastern Michigan. He previously committed to Michigan State before deciding to open up his recruitment and join Penny Hardaway’s squad, but after an injury-filled campaign that led to him never really getting off the ground, Bates decided to transfer back home. He was ineligible to enter the 2022 NBA Draft as he was too young.