End of the Road for Ricky Davis

When the Blazers/Clippers deal for Marcus Camby became official earlier today, it may have signaled the end of Ricky Davis‘ NBA career.
Having acquired Travis Outlaw to go alongside wing players Eric Gordon, Rasual Butler, Al Thornton and Mardy Collins, as well as backup PG Steve Blake, the Clips needed to clear room on the roster and waived Ricky Buckets. The 12-year vet had made two starts for an injury-racked L.A. squad this year, and was averaging 4.4 points in 14 minutes a night, a big drop-off for a guy who used to put up 19-20 points a night.
If this is Ricky’s last stop in the League, it marks the end of one of the strangest careers we’ve seen in the last decade. Davis had the talent to be an All-Star; he had the athleticism and creativity to be a dunk contest champ; he had the fire and toughness to be the leader of a good team. And he never accomplished any of those things.
Instead, Ricky will always be known as — depending on who you ask — a jacker, a stat pig, a malcontent/cancer in the locker room, a career loser, and an overall disappointment who didn’t play up to his potential. Davis was a headliner on some of the worst NBA teams of the 2000’s decade. His most famous play was shooting at his own basket and missing on purpose so he could get the clinching rebound of a triple-double. And as the story goes, despite dropping 20-5-5 numbers (20.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg) with the Cavaliers in ’02-03, Davis was traded midway through LeBron‘s rookie year because the organization was worried he would poison its young franchise superstar.
Ricky can still play NBA-caliber ball. He scored in double figures four times this season, and in a close loss to Cleveland a few weeks ago, he was assigned to guard LeBron on some crucial late-game possessions. And he’s only 30 years old. I could see somebody picking him up — a team needing some scoring punch off the bench for cheap — but his reputation will be his biggest hurdle.
How will you remember Ricky Davis’ NBA career?
I actually forgot he still on the team
Buckets is a fantasy team hero! Need an extra rebound? No problem!
When I read the title, I thought “holy shit, Ricky Davis died? Drug overdose or something? Ahhh well, good.” then actually read the article and I feel just a little bit disappointed that I wasn’t right…
This guy is the definition of wasted talent. The guy is such a headcase that he couldn’t put anything together to do anything of any significance at all. He was given opportunities that most people who play any level of basketball would slit their mother’s throat for, and pissed it away. Good fucking riddance to this guy.
Did this guy EVER make a headline that wasn’t the result of him being a boneheaded idiot?
“just shoot at your own basket!”
I’ve read today that the Suns would pick him up. Anyone knows anything about that?
In few years will this be j.r. smith? I’m just sayin alotta potential with alotta dumbness
good riddance.
but how about the dunks he layed out over steve nash and kirk hinrich?!!?
He had some SICK dunks in his career. I think he’s the only guy that has attempted a between-the-legs dunk IN-GAME, and actually tried it TWICE (missed one, made one). Am I remembering this right?
Dag, you would think I’d remember something like THAT. Meh…I guess that shows how forgettable he really is (or was, depending on whether you believe Dime predictions).
Haha shoulda just done a quick YouTube search before posting…
The miss:
[www.youtube.com]
The make:
[www.youtube.com]
Denver or Boston are the places to go
I remember one highlight of Ricky Buckets in Charlotte Hip feeding someone with a dunk, sick
i remember hin dunkin on nash
Ricky will be playing for someone else shortly — he’s actually healthy for the first time, which you would know if you had actually paid any attention to what he’d done in the last eight weeks.
now he can go join marbury in china
he’ll end up in boston
damn we gettin old…
There are 3 things I’ll always remember Buckets for.
3. The triple double stunt
2. The Nash dunk (he leaps over him, crams one hard, then seeks out a camera to scream, “OH SHIT!” at. Hilarious.)
1. My favorite moment as a Celtic. There’s like 10 seconds left in the 3rd quarter and the other team’s shooting foul shots. After they miss the 2nd we get the board and Ricky comes sprinting in screaming for the ball (literally screaming “Hey! Hey! Hey!”) so he gets it, sprints up court as fast as he can, drills a 20 footer at the buzzer, and walks off the court with his hands in the air and a HUGE smile on his face. We were down 25.
@Celtsfan the ten seconds thing. did he really do that?
@Celtsfan
LMAO @ #3
whos idea was it to put ricky “suck-its” on the cover of dime???i hope that boy got cut from ur roster quick shit
I think he’ll go to Denver.
Go thuggets!
I find the hate for Davis a bit odd; yes, he ‘wasted’ talent but he doesn’t owe the rest of the world a debt because of that. How does one even quantify such a thing anyway? I believe his worst offenses were being a fairly selfish player and conducting himself in a way detrimental to a number of teams but I don’t believe that’s something worth hating a person for.
To the guy who wishes he was dead, you’re a fucking idiot and need to realign your perception.
@geoluhred – yes he did and it was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.
The man may not have lived up to his potential, but he was always entertaining.
I hope he plays for another team in this league. I’m a fan of any high-flyer & shooter who could distribute (avg around 5 assists when 35+ mins thruout career). Thats something I was hoping he would get back to with the Clips.
i really can’t believe the hate on here sometimes!!
yeah, ricky davis wasn’t too coachable and there could’ve been more he could’ve done with his talent, but at the end of the day……..he was in the league for 12 years!!
I don’t see that as too much of a waste.
@ control – what team do YOU play for???? you HATE sooo much on here, especially when the name Rondo pops up, yet, Rondo is, to some degree, getting it done.
some may say because of who he plays with, well, isnt that true with alot of players:
Amare’
T.Chandler (when he was with CP3)
JJ Hickson (you will see)
CMaggette
just to name a few.
Don’t get me wrong, Rondo is no allstar, and needs alot of work on that broke jumper, but he is young and still developing…….
so ease up dude. you don’t have to be personal friends with none of these cats.
Damn, this article can be used for Corey Maggette in 4-5 years…..just change the name
ricky davis, at one time, was my favorite player on the celtics. when pierce was afraid to drive to the basket and was relying on fouls to put points on the board, ricky was always agressive and consistent (even if it was a mere 8-10 ppg, as I recall)… He had a very strong fanbase in Boston, that he lost in the cities he went to after, especially Miami.
I remember coming in to interview for an internship at Dime my senior year of college… and telling the guy that I was a Ricky Davis fan. I think he was more surprised that a girl followed Davis like that, as opposed to me being a fan. I left the office that day with the Dime Mag that he covers, and I still have it to this day. But then again I ride for my hometown team, so anyone who had an impression on me, I’m still a fan of.
He made a comment to the Blazer bench during a game calling them ‘cockroaches’. Since then I have hoped that dude would fail just to see karma at work. I don’t want him to feel any pain or anything….just fail.
I’m happy he was cut to make room for Steve Blake. That is funny and karma is a bitch.
y’all should change “famous” to “infamous”
Who’s going to guard Lebron James on the Bulls in the Playoffs? Why not bring in Ricky Davis to fill the big two gaurd void
and send Joe Alexander to the NBDL?
[www.nba.com]
He was a self centered thug that would have died in the died before the age of 20 if he did not have a talent for basketball.