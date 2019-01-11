Getty Image

Enes Kanter has made headlines for all sorts of reasons lately, some more pressing than others. Last week, he opted to forego the Knicks’ London trip for fear that the Turkish government — of which he’s been openly critial — might make an attempt on his life. That coincided with a spat against former NBA journeyman Hedo Turkoglu, who is now an advisor to Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan.

If that wasn’t enough, his name has now emerged in trade rumors, as he’s fallen out of the Knicks’ lineup amid their bid to get the younger guys on the roster more playing time and experience. It’s a lot for any one man to deal with. So he can be forgiven for turning to comfort food in a time like this.

Kanter is well known on social media for bragging about his “cheat days,” and it appears he overdid it earlier this week when he ate seven hamburger, then was forced to leave practice early the next day with an unspecified illness.