Getty Image

There may be no greater heel in the NBA than Knicks big man Enes Kanter. The center out of Turkey is a talented scorer and rebounder, but he also has a special knack for playing the villain. Look at his Twitter account. If he’s not trading barbs with fans he’s talking crap about other players. He infamously feuded with LeBron James last season in New York. Kanter loves to play the bad guy.

He’s so good at it that it makes him seem like a wrestling villain. Perhaps that fantasy could become reality in the future. The Athletic recently wrote a feature on Kanter and his love of wrestling. Lots of NBA players are big fans of the WWE, but few could also play the part in it. Kanter could. He even has an in. Paul Heyman, a wrestling legend and the current “advocate” of Brock Lesnar in WWE, is great friends with Kanter and he wants him wrestling once Kanter’s NBA career is over.