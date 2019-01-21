Getty Image

Enes Kanter has been absent for the last three games, as the veteran center battled illness and then remained home as the New York Knicks traveled to London to face the Washington Wizards. Kanter stayed home because he thought he was at risk of harm from the Turkish government, which he has spared with in the press and on Twitter.

But upon the Knicks return home and Kanter’s return to the lineup, head coach David Fizdale was prompted about Kanter’s role moving forward and, in speaking to Ian Begley of ESPN, Fizdale painted a picture that doesn’t necessarily include Kanter as a member of New York’s rotation.

Fizdale indicated that he and Kanter had an “open and honest conversation about having three centers now,” alluding to the presence of Mitchell Robinson and Luke Kornet. From there, the head coach said he was “going to try (his) best to share those minutes” but that he had “a priority to grow” Robinson and Kornet at this juncture.