Eric Bledsoe Pulled Down The Goal On An Off-The-Backboard Alley-Oop Dunk

08.13.18 8 mins ago

Getty Image

In the deadest period of the NBA calendar, Eric Bledsoe is making waves. Over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks guard didn’t appear to take kindly to a pair of Warriors shorts donned by his former Kentucky teammate DeMarcus Cousins and he let the big man know about it for all to see on social media. Then, Bledsoe took his talents to the court to make a more direct impression during a summer run.

In short, Bledsoe tossed an alley-oop to himself on the fast break and he put on a show from there.

As you can see, Bledsoe managed to pull down the goal itself and he celebrated as such. His reference to Shaquille O’Neal isn’t a coincidence, as the Hall of Fame big man was able to pull off such an event in a fully sanctioned NBA game, but Bledsoe isn’t quite the physical specimen of Prime Shaq, making this fairly impressive.

Bucks fans are unquestionably looking for a bit more from Bledsoe in 2018-19, particularly as the team enters with sky-high expectations after hiring Mike Budenholzer. Perhaps this is a window into Bledsoe playing with more force during the upcoming campaign but, if nothing else, he got to (rightly) flex after doing something usually reserved for much larger individuals.

Around The Web

TAGSEric BledsoeMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 9 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP