Eric Bledsoe Will Be Key To How Far The Bucks Can Go In The Playoffs

Getty Image

A year ago, the Milwaukee Bucks fell in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, winning all of their home games but failing to provide much of a test for the Celtics in Beantown.

Part of the failing of the Bucks was the lack of production from the point guard position. Eric Bledsoe struggled mightily in five of the seven games, getting outplayed by his counterpart, Terry Rozier. After arriving in Milwaukee barely over a week into the year after his infamous exit from Phoenix, Bledsoe had a solid regular season before simply being unable to produce come playoff time. The Bucks needed him to pick up the slack, as second-year guard Malcolm Brogdon couldn’t get going, either.

This year, the Bucks will likely be the top seed in the East, but, like last year, how successful they can be in the postseason may ride on the shoulders of Bledsoe. Brogdon is currently out with a minor plantar fascia tear and his status for the playoffs remains unknown at this time — at best, it would seem he’ll return after a lengthy layoff and be dealing with some rust. That means Bledsoe, who is in the midst of arguably the best year of his career, will have to come up big in the postseason.

With a system change under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks offense has been opened up tremendously and Bledsoe is thriving. The Bucks have a much more egalitarian approach to offense this season, sharing the wealth and spreading around the usage, taking advantage of their various weapons. Giannis Antetokounmpo, perhaps the frontrunner for league MVP, leads the way, but everyone else is sharing responsibility far more than a year ago. Bledsoe, for example, has seen his usage rate with Milwaukee drop from 26 a year ago to 22.6 this season.