An Executive For The Agency That Reps Giannis Thought Drake Was ‘Disrespectful’ During Game 4

Associate Editor
05.22.19

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors drew level in their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night, and as is usually the case when good things happen to the Raptors, no one was happier about this than Drake. He took up his usual spot in a courtside seat near Toronto’s bench and watched as the team picked up a convincing 120-102 win.

While he was rather excited about this, some were left with a bad taste in their mouths by what Drake did during the game. There were plenty of moments where he was celebrating, roaming the sidelines, and having fun at the expense of Bucks players, especially Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One moment especially stuck out. With the Raptors up by 14 in the fourth quarter, Drake went up to Raptors coach Nick Nurse and briefly rubbed his shoulders.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Drake
TAGSDrakeGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP