Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors drew level in their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night, and as is usually the case when good things happen to the Raptors, no one was happier about this than Drake. He took up his usual spot in a courtside seat near Toronto’s bench and watched as the team picked up a convincing 120-102 win.

While he was rather excited about this, some were left with a bad taste in their mouths by what Drake did during the game. There were plenty of moments where he was celebrating, roaming the sidelines, and having fun at the expense of Bucks players, especially Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Drake stays clowning Giannis at the free throw line 💀 pic.twitter.com/W4iiGg7nMi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

One moment especially stuck out. With the Raptors up by 14 in the fourth quarter, Drake went up to Raptors coach Nick Nurse and briefly rubbed his shoulders.