Fab 5 to Reunite

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Fab 5 is going to appear together as part of the festivities at the Final Four in Detroit on April 4th as part of an event that will benefit the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Pretty sure that squad could still give lots of top D-1 teams problems right now.
Source: NCAA via Chicago Tribune
So whos going to call the timeout?? and will the crowd react??
Sorry ya’all.. had to say it..
Didn’t they have all their records and final 4 appearances stripped?
finally
This is awesome stuff. They should be recognized for the impact that they had on the game. Though the whole money aspect of it is messed up, I wish they would be honored at Michigan as well. Haha I still have my baggy Michigan shorts and Jalen Rose jersey.
We are never going to get rid of Chris Webber are we? (sigh)
JK. Actually this is pretty cool. Good to see the Fab Five ain’t forgotten.
Wow… yes, let’s celebrate a team that never actually won a national championship. I mean, they DID fail to win it TWICE, so that’s worth celebrating, isn’t it?
I always wondered what Ray Jackson and Jimmy King ended up doing. The last Jimmy King sighting was in a Raptors jersey I believe.
Nice touch NCAA….
Jim King, Ray Jackson, Cwebb, Jalen Rose. Who rounds out fab 5? Pelinka?
IG – ever heard of Juwan Howard
oh boy… they looked too cool to actually win anything… you could tell they got a great education when Webber showed his master thought process of calling that time – out…
The spring/summer of ’92 was the time I fell in love with the game, thanks to 3 teams:
1. Chicago Bulls
2. The Dream Team
3. Fab 5
It’s worth digging up some of these old Fab 5 games (I’ve seen some on ESPN Classic).
who’s paying for them to reunite?
jalen is the man!!!! espn should give him some more air time!!! he is legit and funny as heck!!!
Time-out!
IG got pwned @ post#9
To put it simply, the Fab 5 made me a fan of the game. I watched ball whenever it was on when I was younger (triple-headers on NBC were my favorite), but the Fab 5 took me to a whole other level. C-Webb is my all-time favorite player and the reason I’m a Warriors fan to this day.
I still wish the Bullets would have traded for Rose when C-Webb and Howard were there. With Rod Strickland at the point, they could have been special.