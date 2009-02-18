Fab 5 to Reunite

02.18.09
Photo. Robyn Twomey

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Fab 5 is going to appear together as part of the festivities at the Final Four in Detroit on April 4th as part of an event that will benefit the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Pretty sure that squad could still give lots of top D-1 teams problems right now.

Source: NCAA via Chicago Tribune

