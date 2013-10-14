Who Finishes The Alley-Oop Better: DeAndre Jordan Or Dwight Howard?

New Rockets big man Dwight Howard got an opportunity to flush a couple lobs this weekend while playing in Taiwan early in the AM Sunday. DeAndre Jordan was bouncing all over the court in Utah where the Jazz hosted his Clippers in a blowout LA win. See which one did it best.

At the Taipei Arena in Taiwan, the Rockets beat the Pacers 107-98 on early Sunday morning, with Dwight going 5-for-13 from the field for 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks after logging 23 minutes. Two of his points came via this awesome lob from James Harden after Dwight spins backdoor for the dunk.

Jeremy Lin â€” playing in his ancestral home â€” also found Dwight for a nice lob.

DeAndre Jordan was so freakin’ active during the Clippers’ dismantling of Utah on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. He had 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting coupled with 7 rebounds and a terrifying (for opponents) 6 blocks. One of our wishes was an improved Clippers defense, and Blake was stepping out hard on pick-and-rolls while DJ was snuffing anything even close to the rim. Jazz center Enes Kanter didn’t stand a chance opposite the new and improved Jordan.

Before a largely apathetic crowd, the Clippers won going away, 106-74. DJ hooked up for an oop from point God, Chris Paul before working a gorgeous pick-and-roll with front-court mate, Blake Griffin ending with another sky-walking DJ slam.

Who threw it down better over the weekend?

