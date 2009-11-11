If you are around the Hampton, VA. area on November, 21, we highly suggest you stop by the first annual Red Bull 2 on 2 Revolution. This unique basketball tournament will be held at the Boo Williams Sportsplex (5 Armistead Parkway) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some of Virginia’s premier players will battle in a 2 on 2 single elimination, 32 team tournament that features some innovative rules. For example, if you dunk on somebody, it counts for 3 points. The same can be said for pinning someone’s shot against the backboard or crossing someone over so bad they fall.
First Annual Red Bull 2 on 2 Revolution Goes Down On 11/21
uproxx 11.11.09 9 years ago
