Forget Defense, Mike D’Antoni’s Biggest Flaw Is Developing A Bench

Mike D’Antoni had an incredible run in Phoenix, with four straight seasons of at least 54 wins among the highlights of his tenure. However, his inability to get the Suns to play anything resembling defense ultimately led to the decision not to bring him back in 2008. While defense is the main knock on D’Antoni as a coach, it’s actually his failure to develop a bench that people should be worried about. If there’s one thing that Alvin Gentry has done differently than his mentor in leading this Suns team to the Conference Finals, is build and establish trust and confidence for his bench players.
In Phoenix, D’Antoni routinely played rotations of seven or eight players for full seasons, which undoubtedly wore out his stars and left him with few reliable options when injury struck. Gentry has established his bench as a strength, not a weakness, which is something D’Antoni never did. Gentry goes to his bench and gets reliable contributions from guys like Goran Dragic and Jared Dudley, who not only contribute, but Gentry has the trust in them to do so. He doesn’t fear having to go to his bench like D’Antoni used to and that has helped him keep Steve Nash and the rest of the Suns’ top guns rested and relatively injury-free this year.
For the Knicks next season, D’Antoni needs to learn from Gentry in regards to his bench. Look no further than Chris Duhon to see the effect of D’Antoni’s actions on his starters. Duhon basically fell apart at the end of the 2008-09 season physically, and disappeared while injured throughout much of 2009-10. Had he not been overused, sometimes playing more than 40 minutes a game, he could have been a serviceable point guard.
Also, with D’Antoni’s speedball offense that requires constant running, players get tired quicker than in a traditional half court set. So even if the Knicks pick up LeBron and another marquee free agent this summer, it goes without saying that they still have to put a team around him. And in order for D’Antoni to be successful, it’s important for him to develop trust in guys 6-9 before he can ever think about a Championship.
So Mike, be sure to tune into TNT tonight to see what building a bench is all about.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
His biggest flaw is that stupid stash he’s rocking. Not sure if he’s going for that AIDSed out porn star look, or that street hardened homicide detective look, but either way it’s horrible.
The guy is about as good at developing his bench as Larry Brown is at developing rookies and not acting like an emo chick.
There is no way “serviceable point guard” and “Chris Duhan” should be in the same sentence unless “will never be a” is in between the two statements.
I second Controls assertations on his mustache..
I mean if im a bench player how can i seriously take dude seriously if he looks like a cross between Hitler and Alvin from the chipmunks??
The answer? I cant..
I kinda like the mustache…I have been trying to get Delonte to grow one for a while now.
RESPECT THE ‘STACHE son!!!!!!!!
Funny about Duhon. I always used to read on this site that he’s a player who moonlights as a PG. Mike just never uses his bench. At the most, he would use 2-3 guys.
Good point. As a Knick fan, ESPECIALLY this year, I’ve hated how little the bench has been used. It took months for Toney Douglas to see the court and players who can contribute never got to show it.
Nate Robinson wasn’t the greatest player, but he could play. Being benched for 20ish games is wrong.
Marbury was a maniac, but he deserved to play a little.
It’s as if D’Antoni doesn’t realize that the Starters can’t do it ALL and they need some backup.
Maybe he isn’t capable of developing a bench…but he ran the Knicks this year…what about their roster actually warranted devloping beyond an 8 man rotation anyway? They had Lee, Robinson, Gallinari, Harrington, Douglas, T-Mac in and out, and apparently there were issues with Hill (which might be more of a reflection on Knicks management, since Jennings would have fixed the issue they had, which was lack of a PG since they were banking on Curry/Rubio and got neither)…unless I’m forgetting any Knicks players that they had that would have made a world of difference, they would have still sucked regardless of what they tried to develop on their roster.
@2 LOL. D’Antoni would be perfect for the Raptors job. Without Nash he’s better suited for Euro Ball. Shows what a great PG can do for your ego & record. There’s a reason he was on the USA squad & it has nothing to do with his track record in the league. I don’t think his team or players as a whole respect him. He was brought in solely as a bargaining chip for either Nash,Kidd,Grant Hill & mostly either Lebron,Wade or Stoudemire. Not happening. Save face now & get him outta here.
The stache is crazy. LOLOLOL LMAO @ Control & Lakeshow. It seems as if it’s glued on & fake. Alvin from the Chipmunks. He wants Rubio,Gallinari,Bellinelli & whoever else to bring NY back to the promise land. Press your Luck. It aint happening. Gallo should not have been picked for NY. Also just want to say thank you for Duhon,Gallo,Chandler,Hill & Douglas. LOLOLOLOLOL. They couldn’t dominate the D League. I’m sure of it.
YES! YES! YES!
D’antoni is the most frustrating coach on earth in this regard. I’m pretty sure it was the 06 team the one that didn’t have Amare and played like two 7 game series and he still refused to extend his rotation.
Maybe that’s why the suns traded away so many draft picks with the logic “meh, it’s not like D’antoni would play them anyway.”
In some ways I respect it, it’s way better than say Mike Brown who freaks out after 1 playoff loss and switches his whole lineup D’antoni sticks to his guns, doesn’t panic and goes with the guys who got it done all year in the playoffs.
I don’t recall Phoenix as having much of a bench when D’Antoni was there. Seems to me all the cap money was going to six or seven guys, and the rest of the team was filler. Right now the combined salaries of Frye, Dragic, Lopez, Dudley and Amundsen is less than Boris Diaw’s $9 mil. Good job Steve Kerr.
he can always gt lil’ nate back from the celtics after they stiffed him on his contract…
The STACHE. Mike needs to be selling PRINGLES…