Fred Jones Back With The Clippers

After the Clippers acquired Hassan Adams and cash considerations from the Raptors yesterday in exchange for a future conditional second round draft pick, the Clippers immediately waived him and re-signed Fred Jones to a 10-day deal.
The move put the Raptors just under the NBA luxury tax threshold and netted the Clippers just over $1 million. In exchange the Raptors not only get tax relief, they also gain a 2015 second draft pick that’s so protected (through the 55th pick) they will likely not see it.
What does this mean for the League? Although Jed wanted the Celtics to sign Jones, the Clippers brought him back after he showed potential, but clearly not enough to warrant a guaranteed deal. At the same time, expect more moves from the Raptors as GM Bryan Colangelo is extremely disappointed in the way his team has been playing (as he should be). The first guys to go could be Jermaine O’Neal and Andrea Bargnani, perhaps even in a package deal.
If you were Colangelo, what would you do to turn around the Raptors?
Source: Hoopsworld
Bargnani’s not going anywhere!
I think Colangelo straight out said in an interview yesterday that Bargs is almost untouchable. Not so sure if that’s a good move or not…considering people like Renaldo Balkman and Channy Frye were at one point untouchables.
The only way the Raps are going to get better this season is if they put anyone they trade for through a special test. What they need to do is make the player drop trow and weigh their nuts(or nut if it’s just one really big one). Anyone being traded for MUST have at least a full pound of nutage…the Raps have way too many players right now who have absolutely no balls at all.
Raps need more balls, and short of signing porn stars I’m not sure how they are going to get it.
why the hell are the raps worried about a luxury tax when they paying jermaine o’neal $40 million? aint the canadien dollar worth more than the american dollar?
and…if they plan on resigning chris bosh….what difference does it make?
He should trade his whole team for Wade and a first round pick,tbe? trade that to the Sixers for Iggy and Willie Green,then relocate tbe franchise to Italy and play in that league instead of the nba.
You are right Heckler, it isn’t like an NBA team is a real business or anything, lol
Anyways, Bargs is untouchable, and why people think he’ll lose that stature this year is beyond me. BC picked him, and the kid continues to show promise (better than potential). Look at his numbers in the last 5 games, better yet, look at his %’s.
As much as I like JO, Bargs plays better with JO sitting. And the Raps are 3-1 in their last 4.
JO will be traded. He was a wild card going into the season, luckily he’s had some good games on both ends of the floor that would at least improve his value from being an image of a ‘recovering injured star’ that no one really knows what to expect.
What BC gets for JO, I have no idea. What do they need. Thats easy, they’ve needed an upgrade at the SG/SF spots, this has been the case since VC left. I think I’ve said this before, but when we had VC we couldn’t get a legit big, then we got Bosh, but VC bolted before Bosh was relevant. Now we have a big (or two) and no Swing. lol.
It’s a viscous cycle that I hope BC can stop.
@ doc – Instead of trading for Iggy, the Raps need to invent a time machine and go back to the day they drafted Aruajo ahead of Iggy…
Only way they unload JO is because of his contract. They need to find players who actually want to play defense. Replace the starters at the 2-3 position with players whose game doesn’t revolve completely around outside jumpers.
Travis Outlaw would be a perfect fit for the Raps. They could give him the ball at the end of games instead of praying Bosh can one day do something in the final minutes of a game. Bosh turns the ball over pretty much every time he tries to score in crunch time.
celts need to sign marbury and trade him and bill walker to the raptors for jo lol
BC needs to find a taker for JO (21.4) there are no two bones about it. There are a few teams looking to get cap relief for the year of the Lebron 2010.
I think the best possible scenarios are the following:
1. Matrix 17.2 mil + Banks 4.2
– desperate for a big to allow beasley to move into the starting lineup
2. Marbury 20.8 + player / draft picks
– Allows them to have the money come off the books just in time and allows them to add a shot blocker (They are also after Camby)
3. Lafrentz 12.7 + Outlaw 4.0 + Frye 3.2 + draft pick
– Portland has made it known they are looking for a big man and are the team who drafted JO. Defiantly complements LaMarcus very well.
4. Hughes 12.9 + Deng 9.4
I’m not sure I love any of these deals but are all options that would shake up our team. For some reason Bargs doesn’t play well with JO. I’m also sure that JO playing 20+ min off the bench isn’t going to be satisfied in a backup roll.