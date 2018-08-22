Getty Image

The BIG3 will wrap up its second season on Friday evening in Brooklyn. The 3-on-3 league’s sophomore year will feature names like Baron Davis, Drew Gooden, Corey Maggette, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, and a handful of others competing with a championship on the line at the Barclays Center.

The finals and consolation game are both a few days away, though, and the league decided to try and increase the anticipation for those by announcing its year-end awards on Tuesday afternoon. There are plenty of conventional awards — MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, etc. — along with some league-specific ones like Trash Talker of the Year.

Here’s the full list of winners, along with the runners-up for each award in parentheses.

MVP: Corey Maggette (David Hawkins)

Coach: Nancy Liebermann (Gary Payton)

Captain: Corey Maggette (DerMarr Johnson)

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Andersen (Reggie Evans)

Too Hard to Guard: Al Harrington (Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Andre Emmett)

Trash Talker: Gary Payton (Nate Robinson and Stephen Jackson)

4th Man: Andre Emmett (Qyntel Woods)

BIG Community Award: Ricky Davis (Jerome Williams)