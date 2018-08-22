Gary Payton Won The BIG3’s Trash Talker Of The Year Award Despite Being A Coach

Associate Editor
08.21.18

Getty Image

The BIG3 will wrap up its second season on Friday evening in Brooklyn. The 3-on-3 league’s sophomore year will feature names like Baron Davis, Drew Gooden, Corey Maggette, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, and a handful of others competing with a championship on the line at the Barclays Center.

The finals and consolation game are both a few days away, though, and the league decided to try and increase the anticipation for those by announcing its year-end awards on Tuesday afternoon. There are plenty of conventional awards — MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, etc. — along with some league-specific ones like Trash Talker of the Year.

Here’s the full list of winners, along with the runners-up for each award in parentheses.

MVP: Corey Maggette (David Hawkins)
Coach: Nancy Liebermann (Gary Payton)
Captain: Corey Maggette (DerMarr Johnson)
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Andersen (Reggie Evans)
Too Hard to Guard: Al Harrington (Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Andre Emmett)
Trash Talker: Gary Payton (Nate Robinson and Stephen Jackson)
4th Man: Andre Emmett (Qyntel Woods)
BIG Community Award: Ricky Davis (Jerome Williams)

Around The Web

TAGSBig3GARY PAYTON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP