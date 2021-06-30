Dennis Schröder is among the list of players hoping to get a big payday this summer. According to one official with the German Basketball Federation, that payday involves nine figures.

During an appearance on the Abteilung Basketball podcast, Armin Andres, the vice president of German Basketball Federation, said that Schröder wants a number in the $100-120 million vicinity, and there is optimism that he will be able to get that on the market.

Armin Andres: „Dennis Schröder hat das ja mal klar kommuniziert: Er will 100, 120 Millionen – die wird er wahrscheinlich auch bekommen –, und diese Versicherungssumme lässt sich momentan am normalen Markt nicht versichern.“ https://t.co/LfIVna1i7t — Manuel Baraniak (@manuel_baraniak) June 29, 2021

It should be stressed that this could be Euros and not dollars, which would be in the range of $118-143 million. It is also worth noting that Schröder reportedly turned down an extension from the Lakers around $84 million at some point in the last year.

The former Sixth Man of the Year, Schröder had his ups and downs during his one year in Los Angeles. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game for the Lakers this year, but when the postseason rolled around, he struggled mightily, seeing his counting stats fall off and connecting on 40 percent of his shots from the field and 30.8 percent of his attempts from three. It got to the point that Lakers legend Magic Johnson openly questioned whether or not he had the mentality to return to the team next season.

(Via TalkBasket.net)