Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting his own signature shoe, and he showed the general public a first look at the Greek Freak 1s on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks star hinted earlier in the day that the Nike shoe had an official name in a Tweet that got sneakerheads excited.
The shoe was rumored to be released in 2019, but there at least appears to be a prototype of the Greek Freak 1. Because yes, that’s the name they’re going with according to the Freak himself.
Later, Antetokounmpo retweeted an account that captured the video he shared on Instagram Live, showing off the shoe for the first time.
