Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting his own signature shoe, and he showed the general public a first look at the Greek Freak 1s on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks star hinted earlier in the day that the Nike shoe had an official name in a Tweet that got sneakerheads excited.

The shoe was rumored to be released in 2019, but there at least appears to be a prototype of the Greek Freak 1. Because yes, that’s the name they’re going with according to the Freak himself.

Who is excited for the Greek Freak’s 1👟? — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 11, 2018

Later, Antetokounmpo retweeted an account that captured the video he shared on Instagram Live, showing off the shoe for the first time.