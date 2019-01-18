Getty Image

NBA All-Star rosters will be announced on Feb. 7 and, with every passing day, the conversation grows with regard to which players will be included. As with any year, there are some “locks” in both conferences but, near the end of the 12-man groups, there are real decisions to be made.

With that as the backdrop, Giannis Antetokounmpo weighed in with a player he thinks needs to make it from the Eastern Conference this week while speaking to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Unsurprisingly, that player is teammate and Milwaukee Bucks swingman Khris Middleton.

“I think people have to appreciate him even more if you know what he’s doing for this team,” Antetokounmpo said. “Khris should be an All-Star this year, definitely. Write that on Twitter with caps.”

Obviously, Antetokounmpo has some incentive to support Middleton’s candidacy, as the two are friends and teammates. In this case, though, the MVP candidate happens to be right.