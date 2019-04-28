The First Look At Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 1 Has Leaked

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his debut in the second round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, taking on a Celtics team that knocked he and the Bucks out in the first round a year ago.

While Giannis had his hands full on the court with Boston, he and Nike are getting set to debut his first signature sneaker at some point this summer. The Nike Zoom Freak 1 will arrive in the coming months, when remains unknown, but we do have our first looks at the shoe, courtesy of The Sole Brothers.

Antetokounmpo’s sneaker will, unsurprisingly, be a low top design, and given his affinity for the Kobe line during his career, one would expect the fit and feel to at least be pretty similar to that. The Zoom Freak 1 features a large, backwards Swoosh that starts on the heel and the model Antetokounmpo holds in the image below is quite the bright colorway.