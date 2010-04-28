Giveaway: Limited Edition Derrick Rose Jersey

We get hit up by companies all the time that want to work with us. Everything from sneakers and apparel to book publishers to energy drinks that haven’t even hit the market yet come across our desk. But you rarely see something like this. Boathouse Sports, founded 25 years ago down in Philly, came to us with an idea. They wanted to take one of our Dime covers and put it on a jersey to show off their new sublimated uniforms. Seemed simple enough, but the results were crazy! Check it out for yourself after the jump.
Choosing to go with the cover of our landmark issue of Dime #50, Boathouse Sports created this reversible jersey incorporating not only the cover and the artwork, but the New York City skyline as well. And from what we were told, this is only skimming the surface.
Through the sublimation process, nothing is impossible when it comes to designing the ultimate team uniform, shorts, tournament jersey or performance sports apparel. Plus, they can turn around any project in as little as two weeks since all of their manufacturing is done at their Philadelphia factory, not overseas.
So, with Derrick Rose now done for the year, we thought this was the best time to have a giveaway contest for the jersey. If you want to get your hands on this 1-of-1 limited edition commemorative, answer the following question:
What’s your favorite Dime cover of all-time?
Over the next week, we’ll look at the best answers and choose a winner. Not only will they get the jersey, but they’ll also receive another special prize from the Dime archives and a mint copy of their favorite issue. Have at it!
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
My favorite Dime cover is the latest one, with Rondo on it. I just love that guy, he provides me with a lot of time killing fun while I am sitting in my office at work and I feel like having a nice healthy debate with other intelligent and kind Dime readers!
Without a doubt the Kobe one. No question.
But let’s be real about this Dime.
You guys are just screwing with us at this point right?
Every giveaway I see 100 regular posters come in here and make their bid. Then, we wait like 6 months for you guys to post winners.
And in the end, it’s always people that never post here on a regular basis, who I half think you guys make accounts and pretend to be just to screw with us.
I’m used to females messing with me for the sake of their entertainment, but I expect better from an office full of dudes.
Hands down, the best Dime mag cover is LBJ’s Witness. Lebron is biting on his bling wearing one of the most famous “basketball words” on his nike shirt “WITNESS”. What’s better than LBJ on the cover? A quote from him saying “I want to become the best player of all time”. Man, Lebron is a maniac. Dime knew right away this kid was the real deal, thats why they backed him from the beginning. G.C.O.A.T… Greatest Cover of All Time.
My favorite issue: First Dime cover issue with Allen Iverson. He defined a new generation of basketball player. The cornrows. The tattoos. The outright defiance to conventional basketball purists. He started the Hip Hop basketball generation. He was one of the most controversial figures in the game. He challenged coaches, referees and the league itself. I had no idea what Dime Magazine was, as I was an avid fan of SLAM magazine. But, after that issue, I stopped reading SLAM and have been turned on to DIME ever since.
MY FAVORITE COVER HAS GOT TO BE THE TYREKE EVANS 2 OR 3 YEARS AGO WHILE HE WAS STILL IN HIGH SCHOOL SHOT IN THAT WEIRD LOOKING BLUE JERSEY. NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNEW WHO HE WAS BACK THEN AND MOST SOCIAL BASKETBALL WATCHERS STILL DONT KNOW WHO HE IS, EVEN WITH HIS NEW R.O.Y. TROPHY. ONCE THAT ISSUE CAME OUT I WAS TELLING EVERYONE ONE OF MY FRIENDS HOW BADASS THIS KID WAS GONNA BE COMING OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL. THEN I GOT TO WATCH HIM IN COLLEGE FOR A LITTLE BIT AND THEN HE CAME TO SAC TOWN AND I GOT TO WATCH HIM PLAY IN THE STAPLES AGAINST THE LAKERS ANDI LOVED IT . HES ONE OF MY FAVORITE YOUNG PLAYERS IN THE LEAGUE AND I THINK HE DESERVE ANOTHER COVER DONT YOU DIME? JOHN WALL IS ANOTHER PLAYER LIKE TYREKE BUT HE’LL NEVER MATCH UP TO TYREKE 20-5-5 LINE THIS SEASON…BEAST MODE ON…
The “Amazing Allen Iverson” cover with him pulling up his sleeve to show the Spidey costume was just plain sweet. Good colors, and graphics.
I had a couple people comment on that issue and they started reading Dime after seeing it on my coffee table. The pictures are just so in depth and a break from the norm… I could name a few other covers that I just loved.
Allen Iverson first ever dime issue is the best. not only has he made this magazine very popular for the fans, but he was the right fit for hop hop culture basketball. Dime did the right thing putting a.i. on the cover. Iverson has made this game alot of fun for average size guys like me by doing his dazzling moves to blow by people. nothing is better than watching iverson making defenders dance just to keep up with him. Dime Issue #1=G.O.A.T.
My favorit is the one with a screaming/growling KG.
But the AI Spidey is also amazing
My favorite one is where Shaq is sitting down like a King. Shaq is my favorite player of all time, but that cover fits him well. Shaq is a man who beleives he rules the world of basketball, and that cover simply reassures that.
@LFan
Which Kobe cover? Also, I beg to differ. Sometimes it takes us a minute to sort through the submissions, but the winners are almost always people that post here on a regular basis. If not, then the regulars didn’t bring it in their answer. (And we’re not creating accounts.)
Gotta go with my guy BJ3 on the cover.
Talk about talking the league by storm.
As comparable to how D Rose was, both are rookie PG’s leading tehir teams into a playoff series which they shouldnt win. These two (in different years) shock the basketball world and show up big and take the series to the wire. Hopefully BJ3 will end better than D Rose’s team was last year. (Possibly best 1st round series ever tho)
Easily the Lance Stephenson “Born Ready” cover. I like it because this cover shows that we are human and can all make mistakes.
I’m good on the jerseys…but….
3 things:
1. Since they hit you up, you should definitely look into supporting Rasta Masta.
2. Work with a book publisher, and put together the ultimate DIME INK Book!!
3. The jersey shoulda had the Chicago skyline with DRose on it.
the amare stoudemire cover is awesome.in control and in your face,shows his on court personality-the jersey is really cool,but you have a lot of that kind of jersey designs in america.imagine how unique it would be in denmark,where i live.plus i am a daily reader-
…..RASTA MONSTA*
Numero Uno!! The Answer (when no one even knew the question)… G.O.A.T. magazine cover, The Original!
ANOTHER REASON WHY I LIKE THE TYREKE COVER IS CAUSE HE LOOKS THE SAME NOW LIKE HE DID IN HIGH SCHOOL EXCEPT WITH A LIL MORE BICEP…KIDS THESE DAYS…AND SO DOES DURANT BUT I THINK NOW HE HAS MORE ACNE..LOL…ITS CALLED PRO-ACTIVE, P DIDDY USES IT
This is tough, because I have loved a lot of the past Dime Covers. So to help me decide, I went through every single Dime cover and narrowed my choices down to my top five. Covers 1, 7, 26, 32, and 50. In the end I’m going to have to go with the DROSE cover, mag 50. Being from Chi town, it was nice to see someone grace the cover of a Basketball Magazine since the Jordan/ Pippen years. The Cover and the interview inside 50 was tight. I’m a huge Bulls fan and a huge DROSE fan, so this cover definitely goes down as my favorite. Go DROSE! GO BULLS!!!
Favorite cover is with Kenyon Martin (back when he was with NJ). He had one of the hottest dimes I’ve seen in any magazine. I believe her name was Trina. She FINE. I’d drop my girl for her. (I hope my girl don’t see that or else she’ll kill me for saying that).That alone got me hooked on dime.
Kenyon Martin is still one of my favorite players. Who now days comes back from 2 microfracture surgeries and still can leap high, run fast, and dunk hard. Still considered an elite 4 defender. I always liked Kenyon when he first got into the league. Definitely one of the hardest dunkers. I remember him being suspended a couple times by the commish because of his hard fouls on players but he didn’t care. He’s crazy. Just check out the lip tat on his neck.
HAS to be the black and white Dwyane Wade cover. I loved that issue and the shot of D Wade wearing the Jordan jersey (though not the cover) has stayed on my desktop for minute!
LL
I got to ammend my previous comment above. I just realize it the greatest cover never ran. I don’t know why I thought about it. But still. THIS COVER IS THE BEST.
[dimemag.com]
ANOTHER REASON WHY THE TYREKE COVER IS SO SICK IS CAUSE ITS TYREKE EVANS…LIKE I SAID BEFORE NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNEW WHO HE WAS INCLUDING ME BEFORE I GOT MY COPY BUT THE PEOPLE AT DIME HAD ENOUGH FAITH IN HIS SKILLS TO PUT HIM ON THEIR COVER WHILE HE WAS STILL IN HIGH SCHOOL, THAT’S SOME BALLS AND I DON’T KNOW ANY MAGAZINE THAT’S EVER DID THAT. WHOS BEEN ON THE COVER OF DIME…IVERSON, KOBE, LEBRON, MCGRADY, KG, CP3, WADE, RONDO, ETC ALL THESE GUYS ARE FUTURE HALL OF FAMERS(MAYBE NOT RONDO) AND THEY PUT TYREKE EVANS ON THE COVER. DO YOU GET WHAT IM SAYING? ANYONE CAN PUT AN ESTABLISHED ALL-STAR ON THEIR COVER AND SELL MAGAZINES, CHECK OUT LEBRON ON HIS VOGUE COVER OR WAS IT GQ… NO MATTER WHAT, REAL BALLER KNOW REAL BALLERS AND THE FACT THAT HE’S NOW THE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 2010 AND THEY GAVE HIM THE COVER WAY BACK WHEN SPEAKS OF HOW GREAT THAT ISSUE AND COVER REALLY WAS. IT COULD HAVE TURNED OUT HORRIBLE AND A WASTE OF A COVER, JUST THINK IF JORDAN RAN THE SHOW, WE WOULD HAVE HAD AN ADAM MORRISION AND KWAME BROWN ISSUE…
ANOTHER REASON WHY THIS COVER USES ALL OTHER COVERS FOR KAKA PAPER IS CAUSE ITS SPARKED MY INTEREST IN THE PLAYER AND LEAD ME TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIM AND WATCH HIM PLAY EVERY CHANCE I GET. WHEN I FIRST GOT THE MAG I WAS LIKE WHO IS THIS KID AND WHY IS HE ON THE FRONT OF MY DIME ISSUE. SO I READ THE ARTICLE AND COULDN’T WAIT TO SEE HIM IN ACTION AFTER ALL THE HYPE. ALL THESE OTHER ARTICLES PEOPLE ARE MENTIONING ARE GREAT AND ALL BUT DIDN’T REALLY MAKE ME A BIGGER FAN OF THAT PERSON OR ACTIVELY TRY TO WATCH ALL THEIR GAMES IF I DIDN’T ALREADY, EXCEPT FOR THE CP3 BABY FACE ASSASAIN, I WASN’T A BIG FAN OF THE HORNETS TILL THAT ISSUE…
Definetly the Michael Beasley cover. He’s probably the best offensive talent I’ve seen plus his rebounding could become a legitimate threat. Ever since his days at K-State, he’s been my favourite player even though the media keeps crashing down on him. This issue, lets people know that #30 is still a beast and he has a good a chance as anybody to become a star in the NBA.
The first cover Melo was on is easily my favorite of all time. Im from Cuse and when we got Melo it was the most amazing basketball season ever, won us our first championship and was just an amazing player. So obviously I was pumped for my boy when he got on the cover of Dime.
Lol at MrManOnTheMoon. Must be Beasley’s baby mama.
Shaq’s The Last Don cover was the first one I really owned for myself, so I have to say that has got to be my best one.
I like Tyreke cover as well but this panchitooo dude is so fucking annoying… LOL
50!!!!!!!!!! With Derrick Rose on the cover!! D. Rose is my idol is a TREMENDOUS basketball player. I love watching tapes of him and reading about him and the way he plays. He’s from Chicago, just like me. I would love to meet him one day. I have a lifelong to dream to play in the NBA and he pushes me to pursue that dream. If I could have his jersey, it would be a WONDERFUL blessing. I would love and cherish it ALL THE TIME.
the derrick rose cover no doubt. i was hangin’ with my lil’ cousin one day, and he is from Chi-Town and he saw that cover and he absolutely went nuts. we were out to buy something for my mama (i forget what it was… food/ingredients maybe )and he was just wild’n out about the cover because he loves D-Rose. So long story short his Bday was coming up and i bought that magazine for him. he was sooo exicited! of course we got a head whuppin when i didnt return with what i was supposed to. but it was all worth it. good memories. if i win the shirt i’ll give it to him no doubt.
Dime #22 Kobe Bryant “Driven”
The Iverson Spidey is sick. I liked the D Wade with the bacwards Kriss Kross’d Jordan jersey A LOT. And the KG “Champ is Here” cover was cool as hell, but as stated in another post Kobe is the peoples champ and how can we go against the people?
favorite cover…
Kobe 81
as a result paid the 81 cents for the
subscription offer that year….
four years later, never received an issue
y’all owe me somethin’…
@Aron.
Kobe’s “Driven” cover. The one with a closeup of his face that had his eyes piercing right through you.
Ya’ll had him ink a story in their too.
btw LMAO at the dude above me.
ahhhh im in a good mood and i dont feel like getting mad so I can lose for the 16 time in a row, im like the the reverse undertaker. Anywayz my favorite dime cover was the first one with allen iverson. Ive looked everywhere for it. I’m a true die hard Iverson fan, I know everything about him lol from his fav food (lasagna) to his hobby( drawing). Do you know how sad it is to have never seen your idol play in an nba game?…I’ve never had the pleasure to see Iverson in NBA action, and I probably never will. And it truly sucks. That cover would at least make up for the fact i never saw him play in the nba. I’ve been a loyal Dimemag.com reader for a very long time (years) and this would be awesome. I need a new second favorite player and My finalists are rose and westbrook. This would come a long way, having such cool memoribilia from Iverson and D rose.
THE FIRST COVER REALLY SET THE TONE ON WHAT DIME WAS ALL ABOUT
Has anyone noticed that the jersey’s hideous? No offense or anything, it’s just I’d never wear that in a zillion years. Regardless, I second the Spider-Man Iverson cover.
Greg Oden Cover. Probably because it’s the last one he’ll ever get.
@control
Hah, you should win just for saying you love Rondo. With how much you whine about him that must hurt.
i think the jersey is super slick plus reversible so i can wear it two days in a row. im thinking the skyline when i ball and the cloudy side if i go somewhere nice with Maynards gurl
K-State’s Michael Beasley Hypebeast cover. Because he’ll never be on the cover as an NBA player.
Another good one is #34 – Tyreke, Stephenson, Holiday, Favors and Babbitt, “The Dream Team” cover.
Prolly because LUKE BABBITT just might be the only WHITE PLAYER who’s been on the cover of DIME.
I remember seeing one with garnett on the cover. I was just getting into the season and i decided then that I couldn’t miss the hype and emotion of the game
Am I then only Chicagoan who is bothered by this jersey with Derrick Rose over the..NEW YORK…skyline. It could just be my natural hate for all things NY (Except Walt Frazier) but that bothers me. Chicago’s skyline would have looked much better… which i’m sure Derrick will agree seeing as how he has it tatted on his hands. but whatever. Like my coach used to say, Good thought, bad execution. Use Stephon Marbury next time.
Oh and as much as i hate to admit it.
The Kobe Bryant Olympic cover was dope as hell. I was going to buy and extra one from the stands, but there was only one copy. That entire mag that month was on point. Had me all geeked to watch the olympics.
It’s gotta be issue #26!!!
Dwyane Wade in a Michael Jordan jersey!
Representing the the best of the Bulls past and the FUTURE?
;)
Easy. Gotta be the Shaq one. You know the one, where he’s just chillin, lay-back, in a 3 piece silk suit + bow-tie, with a cigar in one hand, and his championship rings on the other. He just looks so boss in that pic and with “THE LAST DON” written right next to him. That cover is so sweet. Oh, and p.s. just imagine when its 3 o clock at night, and Shaq reads that his cover didn’t win this contest, how would you feel when a seven foot one, hilarious black man breaks into your house for revenge.
Yo, it has to be the Kevin Durant one for sure. This guy obviously has a lot of talent and is only going to get better since he is so young. He really has changed the league in the few years that he has been there. He has lead the thunder to get as good as they are right now, and is a very consistent player that brings a lot to the game. I really think it is nice to focus on somebody that is under-appreciated and isn’t always in the spotlight despite all he does on the court.
the “Dream Team” issue for sure. That’s when I used to follow High school ball all the time. Evans, Gordon, Jennings, Lucas, and Mayo on that issue was too sick. I miss the Ask Ron page too. Ray Allen, D-Will on the issue was just beasting!
Anyone who read the next few lines, may suddenly be surprised, so beware: issue 35, Greg Oden. You ask me what’s so special? It’s simple. It’s the first cover I ever bought. After that issue, subscription and still getting them today. Dime Magazine introducew more than just the game itself; it shows the lifestyle and culture of basketball. Kickz? No doubt. Workout routines? Wow, I’ll take it. Advices to what youtube videos are dope? Amazing. Not to mention Dime is the only magazine that I subscribe to, over “other” magazine companies.
one of my favorite covers of all time is the 08.08.08 The World Will Witness. Simple yet the TRUTH!
but the one where Kobe is holding the flag and at the bottom it reads Kobe and Team USA Take on the World, is ILL! I’d make that 1A and the Lebron 1B…ya dig