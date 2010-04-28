Giveaway: Limited Edition Derrick Rose Jersey

We get hit up by companies all the time that want to work with us. Everything from sneakers and apparel to book publishers to energy drinks that haven’t even hit the market yet come across our desk. But you rarely see something like this. Boathouse Sports, founded 25 years ago down in Philly, came to us with an idea. They wanted to take one of our Dime covers and put it on a jersey to show off their new sublimated uniforms. Seemed simple enough, but the results were crazy! Check it out for yourself after the jump.

Choosing to go with the cover of our landmark issue of Dime #50, Boathouse Sports created this reversible jersey incorporating not only the cover and the artwork, but the New York City skyline as well. And from what we were told, this is only skimming the surface.

Through the sublimation process, nothing is impossible when it comes to designing the ultimate team uniform, shorts, tournament jersey or performance sports apparel. Plus, they can turn around any project in as little as two weeks since all of their manufacturing is done at their Philadelphia factory, not overseas.

So, with Derrick Rose now done for the year, we thought this was the best time to have a giveaway contest for the jersey. If you want to get your hands on this 1-of-1 limited edition commemorative, answer the following question:

What’s your favorite Dime cover of all-time?

Over the next week, we’ll look at the best answers and choose a winner. Not only will they get the jersey, but they’ll also receive another special prize from the Dime archives and a mint copy of their favorite issue. Have at it!

