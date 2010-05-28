Glen Davis Should Sit Out Game 6

Yes, I know it is the Eastern Conference Finals. Yes, I know the Celtics have a chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals in front of their fans. Saying that, Glen Davis should not play in Game 6. In high school, I suffered a concussion playing pick-up basketball. After getting hit I finished the game, but battled fatigue and lack of concentration throughout. I stopped playing basketball for a few weeks after the concussion, and seeing Davis attempt to pick himself up last night was downright scary.
Concussions are a hot topic in sports these days, especially in the NFL where the league is constantly updating its policies to ensure that players don’t suffer long-term brain damage for the sake of winning a game. The NFL also recently sent a letter to the governors of all 50 states requesting that they adopt more stringent concussion laws for youth athletics. This increased attention to concussions has yet to really translate to the NBA, but Davis needs to shut himself down for at least a game.
“People who have had a concussion not fully healed are 4-6 times more likely to receive another concussion, says Dr. Jill Brooks, Clinical Neuropsychologist at Head2Head Consultants in Peapack, N.J. “And the recovery time overall will be much longer because of the second concussion.”
The other night, Davis looked completely dazed trying to stand up and while sitting on the bench, and his ability to focus normally is not always the best as Doc Rivers pointed out. Playing Davis would provide the team with a liability as he will probably face many of the symptoms that those with concussions normally do: fatigue, lack of energy, and inability to focus. In Game 6, fundamentals and attention to detail are of the utmost importance, and with his concussion, Davis’ ability to execute would be hampered.
“Players who have concussions not fully healed face a variety of symptoms that can severely impact their ability to perform on the court or playing field,” adds Dr. Brooks, who specializes in concussions and related sports injuries. “Some of these symptoms include delayed reaction time, headaches, dizziness, balance problems and both mental and physical fatigue. All such symptoms can cause the athlete to perform at a much lower level than they would if healthy.”
While Davis would not be able to impact the game the way he would like dealing with the concussion, it is most important for him not to play tonight for his long-term health. Davis looked so out of sync Wednesday night that it is impossible to believe he will be fully recovered in time for the game. Also, Davis need look no further than his teammate Brian Scalabrine to see that playing with a concussion before the injury is fully healed can only do harm. Scalabrine suffered two concussions in a January game last year against the Mavs, returned to play too soon, and suffered another concussion in February which caused him to miss a month during the season. The risk for reinjury is great when a concussion hasn’t healed properly, and for the Celtics and Davis, having him sit out Game 6 is the best basketball and medical move for both parties.
What do you think?
I totally agree, Daniel. That’s why I didn’t find it funny when Dimemag posted the vid of Davis stumbling around and titled it “Glen Davis gets knocked the F out by Dwight Howard” so everyone could ridicule Davis’s brain injury.
And no one wants to be placed in the same sentence as Brian Scalabrini. So yeah, Davis should definitely sit this one out and let the bruise on his brain heal.
@ bruce: c’mon man have a heart. Leave the man alone. He just suffered a concussion. Nothing to joke about. I’ve had one also so i understand where daniel is coming from. Def should sit big baby down, even though the celtics could use his body.
Sincerely,
Daghost
It would be stupid for him to play……Big Baby sit your ass
down.
this is bigger than hoops. i know a guy that played to fast from a concussion and now suffers from chronic migraines. if he isnt stable, he should not play
Yea, I agree with this article…He’s gonna have to shut it down and get the rest needed, because brain injuries are no joke! Those side effects can linger silently and just show up and knock you out one day…
Remember when Artest passed out earlier this year? He shut it down…Westbrook (formerly of the Eagles) he shut it down…Davis, he needs to shut it down
look, i’m a bonafied celtics hater…but seeing him go down like that was downright scary. our brains are so fragile yet so important to live a long and happy life…it’s just basketball!
he definitely needs to sit. 20 years from now would he look back and say i’m glad i forced myself to play in that game or would he rather be able to remember the names of his kids?
as much as i don’t like boston and big baby, i wouldn’t like to see him play, because he could jeopardize his long term health. winning and money, fame and glory is all nice and sweet, but why risk your health? with head injuries, you can never be too cautioned.
Shows how tough (or dumb) big baby is, he was ready to get back on offense and set some picks. His legs, however, were not.
Glen Davis definitely should not play tonight…it’s not a good look.
He should start and just smash Dwight first time down the floor. Concussions are serious and he prob shouldn’t play for a couple of weeks. But if the fella that gave it to him suffers no punishment this shit is gonna keep happening
He should play bcuz its basketball. If it were football where head to heads happen 20 times a game i’d say sit. But a shot that hard to the dome is rare.
Excellent piece. Concussions are no bs, so he should sit.
Davis should sit out. He’ll be much better to play the next game, whether that be Game 7 or the Finals. And if it IS the Finals, he’ll have just that much more time to rest. I hope the team docs made him get a CT scan too, to make sure there’s no bleeding.
Agreed man… Your health and career are much more important than 1 game.
@Cal – Because its basketball is the reason he SHOULDNT play..
@Danocasa – I watched that story just the other day on ESPN and it shows what can happen when you come back to early. His brain was not fully healed, got hit again now dude cant talk or walk properly.
Wow, a concussions article and not one mention of Gerald “Crash” Wallace. He’s like the NBA All Time Leader.