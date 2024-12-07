The Valkyries Selected 11 Players In The 2025 WNBA Expansion Draft

One of the newest WNBA franchises got the chance to build out its roster on Friday. The Golden State Valkyries, the first of the league’s new expansion teams to take the floor starting in 2025, participated in an expansion draft, which let them choose from a select number of unprotected players from each team.

You can read the full rules on how the latest expansion draft worked right here. As for how things played out, here are the players the Valkyries selected:

Iliana Rupert (ATL)

Maria Conde (CHI)

Veronica Burton (CON)

Carla Leite (DAL)

Temi Fagbenle (IND)

Kate Martin (LV)

Steph Talbot (LA)

Cecilia Zandalasini (MIN)

Kayla Thornton (NY)

Monique Billings (PHX)

Julie Vanloo (WAS)

It was reported earlier in the day by Sabreena Merchant and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic that Martin and Thornton would be among the players who would make up the team’s roster. This is the latest in what has been a busy week for the franchise, as the Valkyries unveiled their jerseys for the upcoming season on Thursday.

Golden State will be involved in the 2025 WNBA Draft in April, where the franchise will have the fifth overall pick. They’ll play their first game on Friday, May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.